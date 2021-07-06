Minsk Ready For Talks on Countering Illegal Migration - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Minsk is ready to hold negotiations with the European countries on countering illegal migration, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"We will do it the way it is beneficial for us and how financially we can provide it.

If someone wants more - please, we are ready to sit down at the table and agree on what conditions we will do it," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.