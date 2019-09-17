UrduPoint.com
Minsk Ready To Deepen Relations With US - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday Minsk was ready to progressively move toward deepening relations with the United States to make the process irreversible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Tuesday Minsk was ready to progressively move toward deepening relations with the United States to make the process irreversible.

"It seems to us that there is mutual interest in further deepening and developing relations.

We are grateful for this interest to our American friends. We are ready to continue to move forward along the path of deepening our cooperation so that this process becomes irreversible," Makei told reporters following talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

