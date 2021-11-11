UrduPoint.com

Minsk Ready To Discuss Return Of Refugees To Countries Of Origin With EU, UN

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Minsk is ready to discuss the return of refugees to their countries of origin with international partners, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have hundreds of times very substantively declared our readiness for mutually respectful dialogue to resolve any, including sensitive, issues. If necessary, we can repeat this position again," Glaz said when asked if negotiations on the return of refugees to their countries with the EU and the UN are possible.

