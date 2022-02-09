(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus is ready to participate in the Russia-West talks on security guarantees, the Belarusian permanent representative to the CSTO, Vyacheslav Remechnik, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Belarus is ready to participate in the Russia-West talks on security guarantees, the Belarusian permanent representative to the CSTO, Vyacheslav Remechnik, said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to a substantive discussion of Russian initiatives (on security guarantees) both in bilateral and multilateral formats. We are ready to take an active part in this process," the diplomat told the Valdai discussion club.