Minsk Ready To Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:03 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Thursday that Minsk is ready to serve as a platform for arms control negotiations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Thursday that Minsk is ready to serve as a platform for arms control negotiations.

"We are ready to actively participate in peacekeeping strategic initiatives.

We are still ready to provide a platform for [talks] on all kind of issues related to global and regional security, including arms control," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

The president also expressed the belief that Belarus "is the only truly sovereign nation in Europe."

