Minsk Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine-France-Germany-US-UK Talks on Donbas - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Minsk is ready to host a Russia-Ukraine-France-Germany-US-UK meeting on Donbas, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss in Minsk with the participation of US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, "whose Crimea is".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the initiative would be considered.

"Minsk is not just ready. The leadership of Belarus has always said that we are ready to do everything for the prompt return of peace to the Ukrainian soil," Makey said.