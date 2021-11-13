Minsk Ready to Provide EU With Any Information on Situation at Border With Migrants- Makei

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Minsk is ready to provide the EU with any information on the situation with migrants at the border with Poland, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

"We are ready to provide any information related to the situation at the border between Belarus and the EU," Makei said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Belarus is ready to allow everyone to get acquainted with the situation, including representatives of the European Commission.

"The International Organization for Migration representatives addressed. We, in agreement with the State Border Committee, organized this trip. Representatives of the UN Refugee Agency visited the border in exactly the same way, a number of journalists are still in the border zone today," Makei said.