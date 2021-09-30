(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The first batch of Russia's BTR-82A armored personnel carriers has arrived in Belarus, most of the new vehicles will enter service with the 120th mechanized infantry brigade, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The first batch of the BTR-82As, manufactured by the Arzamas Machine�Building Plant, has arrived at the Ozerishche railway station in Minsk. The bulk of the new armored vehicles will enter service with the 120th mechanized brigade ... Several BTR-82As will be delivered to the 72th district training center and the Belarusian military academy ... The second batch ... is expected this November," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.