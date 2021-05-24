UrduPoint.com
Minsk Reports Isolated Cases Of Airlines Refusing To Fly Via Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:04 PM

Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday that there are isolated cases of airlines refusing to fly via Belarusian airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday that there are isolated cases of airlines refusing to fly via Belarusian airspace.

"We have, on average, about 400 aircraft serviced per day, even during the pandemic. So far, we record isolated cases of cancellation of flights through the airspace of Belarus," Sikorsky said during a briefing.

