Minsk Requests From Ambassador Explanations Of Detained Russians' Purpose Of Staying

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:26 PM

Minsk Requests From Ambassador Explanations of Detained Russians' Purpose of Staying

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry demanded on Thursday that Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev provide explanation regarding the purpose of staying of the detained Russians having experience of participating in armed conflicts

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry demanded on Thursday that Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev provide explanation regarding the purpose of staying of the detained Russians having experience of participating in armed conflicts.

On Wednesday, Minsk officially notified Moscow that 32 Russian nationals were detained in the country on suspicions of trying to destabilize the situation there ahead of the presidential vote, scheduled for August 9. On Thursday, Mezentsev was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian side was informed about the group of Russian citizens detained yesterday by law enforcement agencies on the Belarusian territory and being members of the so-called private military company Wagner .

.. We asked the Russian ambassador to provide detailed explanations regarding the purpose and other aspects of arrival and staying of this group of people, many members of which are confirmed to have experience of taking part in armed conflicts," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Minsk, at least 14 of the detained Russians were spotted in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region.

