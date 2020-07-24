Minsk Requests Legal Assistance in Belgazprombank Case From Russia, US - Prosecutors

Minsk has requested legal assistance in the Belgazprombank criminal case in which Viktor Babariko, former head of the bank who nominated himself in the presidential election, is a person of interest from Russia, the United States and some other countries, the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday

On June 18, Babariko was arrested and charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption. His son was also arrested and charged with tax evasion. The former presidential contender began to testify to investigators last week, soon after the Central Election Commission refused to register him as a candidate for presidency.

"In order to clarify the circumstances of the criminal acts, the criminal investigation body has prepared requests for providing legal assistance and sent them to competent agencies in Latvia, Estonia, Russia, the US, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the Virgin Islands, and the Republic of Cyprus," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement, adding that the criminal probe continues.