Minsk Residents Bringing Flowers to Spontaneous Memorial of Protester Killed in Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Residents of the Belarusian capital dressed in black are bringing flowers to a spontaneous memorial of a protester at Pushkinskaya metro station who was killed in ongoing demonstrations in the country, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Saturday.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, the protester was killed as a result of the blast of an unidentified explosive device in his hand that he tried to trow at law enforcement officers during riots late on Monday.

Several hundreds of people holding flowers and red-white opposition flags gathered in the area of the metro station. A huge white inscription saying "Let us not forget" appeared on the station's pavement.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people came to the ritual hall on Olszewski Street in Minsk to say goodbye to Alexander Taraykovsky, despite calls from the relatives of the deceased not to come to the memorial service on Saturday.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of people, including security officers, were injured in clashes that erupted. Thousands were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign.