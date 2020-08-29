Minsk Revokes Accreditation of 4 Russian Reporters Working for Foreign Media - Embassy

UrduPoint.com
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Minsk has withdrawn the accreditation of four journalists holding Russian citizenship who work for Western media outlets and expelled them from Belarus, the Russian embassy's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Four Russian journalists were expelled from Belarus.

Their accreditation by the Foreign Ministry was revoked at the decision of the interdepartmental commission on information security," the press service said.

Two of the affected reporters work for the Associated Press news agency and another two work for Germany's ARD broadcaster, the embassy added.

"In accordance with the decision of the law enforcement agencies, they must leave the territory of Belarus. The embassy will make sure they leave the country," the press service said.

