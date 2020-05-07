UrduPoint.com
Minsk Revokes Russian Reporters' Accreditation Over News On COVID-19 In Belarus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has revoked the accreditation of a film crew of Russia's Channel One over the broadcaster's report on the epidemiological situation in the republic amid the coronavirus pandemic, media said on Wednesday.

According to the state-owned Belarus-1 tv channel, the Foreign Ministry also warned the crew that it was ready for more stringent measures.

It was noted that as a sovereign country, Belarus has the right to protect its citizens not only in terms of medical care but also in terms of information. In the Russian channel's report, according to Minsk, there were seven instances of fake news, the media added.

