Minsk Riot Police Use Batons, Detain 5 Protesters After Attempt to Break Through Cordon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian riot police detained five protesters in the Nemiga area of Minsk after they tried to break through the police cordon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the detention, the riot police used batons, one of the detained protesters was injured he had blood on his face, which also was on the asphalt along the way he was taken to the police wan.