UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Riot Police Use Batons, Detain 5 Protesters After Attempt To Break Through Cordon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Minsk Riot Police Use Batons, Detain 5 Protesters After Attempt to Break Through Cordon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian riot police detained five protesters in the Nemiga area of Minsk after they tried to break through the police cordon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the detention, the riot police used batons, one of the detained protesters was injured ” he had blood on his face, which also was on the asphalt along the way he was taken to the police wan.

Related Topics

Injured Police Minsk Blood

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

30 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

57 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.