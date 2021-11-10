Minsk Says 4 Kurdish Refugees Beaten by Polish Security Forces Stranded at Border Camp

(@FahadShabbir)

The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday that it found four Kurdish refugees beaten by the Polish security forces in a spontaneous camp set up at the border with Poland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday that it found four Kurdish refugees beaten by the Polish security forces in a spontaneous camp set up at the border with Poland.

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland. As part of measures to prevent refugees from crossing into Poland, the authorities have deployed security forces to the border.

"Tonight, on November 10, four men, of Kurdish origins, were found in a spontaneous refugee camp at the Belarusian-Polish border. They had various injuries and traces of physical violence. According to the refugees, they were detained in Poland, where they tried to ask for protection and granting refugee status," the authorities wrote on Telegram.

The committee added that judging by the numerous injuries on the bodies of migrants, the Polish security forces "brutally treated people and forced them out of the barbed fence on the border with Belarus."

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Minsk for using refugees for political purposes, as Belarusian authorities are believed to provide undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transport them to EU borders to get back at Brussels for sanctions. Minsk has rejected the allegations, saying it can no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.