UrduPoint.com

Minsk Says 4 Kurdish Refugees Beaten By Polish Security Forces Stranded At Border Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Minsk Says 4 Kurdish Refugees Beaten by Polish Security Forces Stranded at Border Camp

The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday that it found four Kurdish refugees beaten by the Polish security forces in a spontaneous camp set up at the border with Poland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday that it found four Kurdish refugees beaten by the Polish security forces in a spontaneous camp set up at the border with Poland.

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland. As part of measures to prevent refugees from crossing into Poland, the authorities have deployed security forces to the border.

"Tonight, on November 10, four men, of Kurdish origins, were found in a spontaneous refugee camp at the Belarusian-Polish border. They had various injuries and traces of physical violence. According to the refugees, they were detained in Poland, where they tried to ask for protection and granting refugee status," the authorities wrote on Telegram.

The committee added that judging by the numerous injuries on the bodies of migrants, the Polish security forces "brutally treated people and forced them out of the barbed fence on the border with Belarus."

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Minsk for using refugees for political purposes, as Belarusian authorities are believed to provide undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transport them to EU borders to get back at Brussels for sanctions. Minsk has rejected the allegations, saying it can no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

Related Topics

Minsk Brussels Belarus Poland November Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 Belarusian Ambassador Not Returning to Poland in N ..

Belarusian Ambassador Not Returning to Poland in Near Future - Polish Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize an art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atro ..

PNCA to organize an art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" on Nov 16

3 minutes ago
 'Bedtime fail': Daughter interrupts N.Zealand PM's ..

'Bedtime fail': Daughter interrupts N.Zealand PM's livestream

3 minutes ago
 New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-elec ..

New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-election cabinet

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.