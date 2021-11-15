Minsk Says 8,000 Foreigners Denied Entry to Belarus Since August

The State Border Committee of Belarus considered the EU statements about the organization of illegal migration in Minsk strange, noting that since August 1, 8,000 foreigners have been denied entry into the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus considered the EU statements about the organization of illegal migration in Minsk strange, noting that since August 1, 8,000 foreigners have been denied entry into the country.

"It is very strange to hear accusations from the European Union of organizing migration flows by the Belarusian authorities against the background of obvious figures: since August 1 of this year, in just two and a half months, about 8,000 people have not been allowed into Belarus," the ministry said.

It emphasized that about 5,000 more foreigners who had entered Belarus legally during this period then had left the country as a result of measures taken to prevent violations of migration legislation.

"But these are potential migrants. And these are concrete, documented facts," the border committee said.