UrduPoint.com

Minsk Says 8,000 Foreigners Denied Entry To Belarus Since August

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Minsk Says 8,000 Foreigners Denied Entry to Belarus Since August

The State Border Committee of Belarus considered the EU statements about the organization of illegal migration in Minsk strange, noting that since August 1, 8,000 foreigners have been denied entry into the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus considered the EU statements about the organization of illegal migration in Minsk strange, noting that since August 1, 8,000 foreigners have been denied entry into the country.

"It is very strange to hear accusations from the European Union of organizing migration flows by the Belarusian authorities against the background of obvious figures: since August 1 of this year, in just two and a half months, about 8,000 people have not been allowed into Belarus," the ministry said.

It emphasized that about 5,000 more foreigners who had entered Belarus legally during this period then had left the country as a result of measures taken to prevent violations of migration legislation.

"But these are potential migrants. And these are concrete, documented facts," the border committee said.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus August Border From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court instructs KPK government to develop ..

Supreme Court instructs KPK government to develop water supply, sewerage system ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump's Ex-Advisor Bannon Arrives at FBI Offices t ..

Trump's Ex-Advisor Bannon Arrives at FBI Offices to Surrender on Contempt Charge ..

2 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on 16 Nov

2 minutes ago
 DPO pays surprise visits to various police station ..

DPO pays surprise visits to various police stations

2 minutes ago
 Punjab government committed for welfare of artists ..

Punjab government committed for welfare of artists: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over the demise of ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over the demise of journalists' father

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.