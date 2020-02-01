UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Says Backs Any Formats For Ukraine Conflict Settlement, Including Those Involving US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Belarus supports any formats of negotiations on a settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including those involving the United States, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Belarus supports any formats of negotiations on a settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including those involving the United States, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday.

"As for the position of Belarus on Ukraine, it is well known to everyone. We intend and are ready to do everything possible to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to provide a platform in Belarus for any meetings and negotiations. We support any format, including those with the participation of the United States, if only they help resolve the crisis in Ukraine," Makei told reporters during a joint press conference with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo confirmed that he had discussed US involvement in the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day.

Belarus hopes that the United States will continue to play its constructive role in addressing challenges in the south-east of Ukraine, Pompeo added.

Pompeo said that Washington and Minsk had not yet come close to the point when sanctions against Belarus could be lifted but noted progress in this issue.

Pompeo also said that US companies were ready to fully meet oil demand of Belarus at competitive prices.

Washington sees an improvement of the human rights situation and development of democracy in Belarus, the state secretary added.

