Minsk Says EU Rejecting Offers to Hold Consultations on Migration Since April

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarus has been inviting the European Union to hold consultations on migration and borders since April, but the bloc has always been rejecting the proposals, although cooperation is necessary, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There is a strong impression that our partners either forget or deliberately keep silent about objective facts. It was the EU and its member states that decided to unilaterally suspend the dialogue with Belarus and freeze contacts. In the meantime, Belarus not only declares its readiness for dialogue on practical issues, but also proactively offers the European Commission border consultations since April, acting as a responsible partner and member of the international community," Glaz said, commenting on the calls for new sanctions on Minsk amid the migration crisis.

The spokesman emphasized that the EU reaction to these proposals "was always negative."

"I believe that responsibility of Western countries and the EU for provoking the global migration crisis is so obvious that it makes no sense to pay attention to it again. In such conditions, it is absolutely ridiculous to try to 'put up a good front'. One just needs to admit the obvious and work together to solve problems," Glaz continued.