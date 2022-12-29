UrduPoint.com

Minsk Says Fallen Ukraine Missile Needs Investigation To Determine Case Of Provocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:58 PM

It is necessary to wait for the end of the investigation of the fallen Ukrainian missile on the territory of Belarus to determine if it was a case of a deliberate provocation, Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile that fell in the Brest Region of Belarus at around 07:00 GMT was shot down by the country's air defense forces.

"An investigation is underway now. There is no exact information to date. An investigative team is working," Glazov said, answering the question whether the incident with the fall of a Ukrainian missile on Belarusian territory was a provocation or an accident.

The diplomat added that it is necessary to wait for the results of this work.

