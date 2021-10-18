Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Procedure for Assuming Office

French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste did not complete the procedure for taking office, and Minsk informed Paris about the expiration of the agreement on his appointment, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste did not complete the procedure for taking office, and Minsk informed Paris about the expiration of the agreement on his appointment, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that the ambassador left Minsk.

"According to the information that we have, he left our country," Glaz said.

"De Lacoste came to Belarus in November 2020 as an appointed French ambassador and presented copies of his credentials to the Belarusian foreign minister in December 2020.

However, the head of the French diplomatic mission did not express readiness to complete the procedure for assuming office of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Belarus in line with the international law and generally accepted practice. Therefore, we were forced to inform our French partners about the expiration of the agreement on his appointment earlier issued by the Belarusian authorities," Glaz explained.