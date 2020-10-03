UrduPoint.com
Minsk Says Lithuania, Poland Required To Cut Diplomatic Missions In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:58 PM

Minsk Says Lithuania, Poland Required to Cut Diplomatic Missions in Belarus

Minsk's demand that Poland and Lithuania reduce their diplomatic capacities in Belarus is binding, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Minsk's demand that Poland and Lithuania reduce their diplomatic capacities in Belarus is binding, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz said Saturday.

On Friday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced that Poland and Lithuania were recommended to reduce their diplomatic presence in Belarus by October 9 - from 50 to 18 and from 25 to 14 employees, respectively.

"The proposals voiced on the eve by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on the reduction of the diplomatic staff in the embassies of Lithuania and Poland are mandatory," Glaz said, as quoted by state news agency Belta.

