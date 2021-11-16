Minsk Says Mobilized Security Forces as Poland Deploys 23,000 Troops to Belarusian Border

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday that Poland has deployed 23,000 troops to the border with Belarus, to which Minsk responded by mobilizing its intelligence forces and strengthening border protection

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday that Poland has deployed 23,000 troops to the border with Belarus, to which Minsk responded by mobilizing its intelligence forces and strengthening border protection.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry previously condemned Poland's decision to dispatch additional 15,000 troops, tanks, air defense systems, and other heavy weapons near the border with Belarus, saying it was not an adequate response to the migration crisis and calling it a violation of all international and bilateral agreements.

Khrenin, in turn, accused Warsaw of trying to start a military conflict and drag the European Union into it.

"In the border area, Poland has deployed a group of 23,000 soldiers. To house them, 13 camps have been set up at the border. In this light, the Belarusian side has increased the presence of its intelligence forces on the border, strengthened protection of the borders and its air defense," the minister was quoted as saying by Belarusian state news agency Belta.

The Belarusian military is ready to respond to any developments on the border, he added.