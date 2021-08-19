Minsk Says NATO Doubled Military Exercises Near Belarusian Borders Over Past 5 Years

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The number of NATO drills held near the borders of Belarus has doubled in the last five years, Maj. Gen. Aleksandr Volfovich, the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, said.

"There is a steady trend toward an increase in the intensity and scale of operational and combat training activities of NATO's national and Allied Joint Force Command on the territory of neighboring states. As such, in the last five years alone, the number of exercises has more than doubled up to 90 major exercises per year, and the number of troops involved [rose] from 60,000 to almost 110,000 servicemen," Volfovich said in an interview with the Russian Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine published on Wednesday.

The Security Council chief further noted that the allied forces were also trained in the so-called crisis management operations, including the deployment of foreign troops to the Baltic countries and Poland.

Notably, Volfovich said in May that the number of NATO's Primary deployment troops in the territory of neighboring countries ” Poland, Lithuania and Latvia ” increased from 25,000 to 40,000 over the past five years. These forces can get ready for combat missions in about six hours or less, while up to 10 military aircraft are always ready for liftoff for such missions.