Minsk Says No Migrants Remain Near Kuznica Checkpoint - Polish Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Belarusian border guards informed the Polish side that there were no more migrants remaining near the Kuznica checkpoint and they wanted to resume its work, the Polish Border Guard said.

The Kuznica checkpoint was closed 10 days ago at the initiative of the Polish side due to the migration crisis. A large number of migrants gathered near it and tried to get into Poland. On Thursday, Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus, promising to close the railway checkpoint at Kuznica if the situation does not improve by November 21.

"The chairman of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Gen. Anatoly Lappo, responded to yesterday's letter warning about the closure of the railway checkpoint in Kuznitsa. The Belarusian side would like to resume traffic at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing. At the same time, the Belarusian side declares that there are no more people there who could pose a threat to Polish services," the statement says.

