Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations in Belarus

Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, The US State Department ordered the departure of family members of US government employees in Belarus "due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine.

"

"Belarus is not the first country where the working hours of US foreign missions have been changed. It is the right of the US side to make such decisions. We look at it calmly. We will, as before, fulfill all our obligations to protect diplomatic missions. So neither American nor any other diplomats are in danger here. According to many ratings, Belarus is a much safer and more hospitable country than the United States," Glaz said.

