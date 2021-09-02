Minsk Says Offers EU Consultations on Illegal Migration Since Spring, Gets Rejected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Since April, Belarus has been offering the EU consultations on the issue of illegal migration, but its proposals were rejected, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"Since April of this year, we have been offering the European Union to hold consultations on illegal migration, but the European Union categorically refuses.

We are forced under the conditions of sanctions, sanctions pressure and attempts to exert external influence on the Republic of Belarus, to conduct illegal activities, to throw all resources from the outside to protect against external threats and strengthen our border security," Makei told reporters.