UrduPoint.com

Minsk Says OSCE Heads Of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration Of Trust - Makei

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Makei

Belarus proposes to hold a meeting of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) heads of state to restore trust between the countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarus proposes to hold a meeting of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) heads of state to restore trust between the countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"It is long overdue to hold a full-scale meeting of the heads of states within the OSCE, who have not sat down to talk for many years. This meeting should be organized. It would facilitate the restoration of trust between those countries that today are divided into 'ours' and 'theirs,' Makei said at a press conference.

The minister went on to say that Belarus opposes the NATO expansion.

"We have always fiercely opposed the expansion of NATO. We believe that the promises given to (the former Soviet Union's President Mikhail) Gorbachev were violated by Western partners and as a result, we are in the situation where nobody trusts anyone," the official said.

Makei added that amid the irrational NATO policy, Belarus will strengthen military cooperation with Russia as well as develop military partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

34 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

2 minutes ago
 Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID ..

Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar withdraws from AFF U23 due to COVID-19 com ..

Myanmar withdraws from AFF U23 due to COVID-19 complications

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>