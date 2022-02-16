Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Makei

Belarus proposes to hold a meeting of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) heads of state to restore trust between the countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarus proposes to hold a meeting of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) heads of state to restore trust between the countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"It is long overdue to hold a full-scale meeting of the heads of states within the OSCE, who have not sat down to talk for many years. This meeting should be organized. It would facilitate the restoration of trust between those countries that today are divided into 'ours' and 'theirs,' Makei said at a press conference.

The minister went on to say that Belarus opposes the NATO expansion.

"We have always fiercely opposed the expansion of NATO. We believe that the promises given to (the former Soviet Union's President Mikhail) Gorbachev were violated by Western partners and as a result, we are in the situation where nobody trusts anyone," the official said.

Makei added that amid the irrational NATO policy, Belarus will strengthen military cooperation with Russia as well as develop military partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.