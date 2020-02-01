Prospects for cooperation between Belarus and NATO were discussed during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Prospects for cooperation between Belarus and NATO were discussed during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Saturday.

"The meeting [of Pompeo] with the head of state just ended. The conversation with the Belarusian President [Alexander Lukashenko] was conducted in an atmosphere of absolute trust and mutual understanding, a wide range of bilateral issues were discussed. In particular, the parties exchanged views on the situation in the region and the prospects for Belarus interactions with NATO. The intention of Belarus to make efforts to maintain peace and security on the continent was noted," Makei told reporters.

Pompeo's visit to Minsk is clear evidence of the intensification of Belarusian-US contacts that will give a significant impetus to normalization of bilateral relations, he said.

The parties agreed that their approaches and interests coincide or overlap in a number of areas, and both Minsk and Washington have political will to further develop relations, Makei noted.

"This will be facilitated by the return of ambassadors to the capitals of the two countries after a twelve-year hiatus. The Belarusian side welcomed the support of the sovereignty and independence of Belarus expressed by the United States," the minister said.

During the talks, a significant and so far "underutilized potential" of bilateral economic and investment cooperation was noted.

At the same time, the parties identified mechanisms and directions to expand the potential even further, Makei said.

Belarus and the United States will be able to overcome the remaining problems in relations, including those related to democracy and human rights, Makei said.

"We are conducting an active dialogue with the United States on human rights, this dialogue is not just for the sake of dialogue, but it discusses specific issues and problems and develops specific measures to improve the situation in this area [in Belarus]. I think this is not a frozen situation, it is constantly improving. And I am convinced that we will gradually bring our positions together, and this will help us overcome the remaining problematic issues in our relations," Makei told reporters.

Minsk would welcome a more active US role in Belarus, given the important role of Washington in the international arena, the minister said.

"We are interested in US business being more active here. We are interested in more active cooperation between various government agencies," he said.

The two countries face many challenges and threats that they can and must fight together, he said, adding that both he and Lukashenko discussed these issues with Pompeo.