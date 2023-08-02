Open Menu

Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data On Absence Of Airspace Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of Airspace Violations

Belarus provided Poland with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Belarus provided Poland with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space.

"The Belarusian Defense Ministry together with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry prepared and presented to Poland detailed data on objective control of flights of Belarusian, Polish aircraft on August 1 in the border area.

The objective control data confirm the absence of any grounds for the accusation of violating the state border," the statement read.

During the military flights, the Belarusian ministry was in constant contact with the aviation movement duty officer of the duty combat group of the Air Operations Center of the Polish armed forces Operational Command, and no complaints were received against Belarus from Warsaw, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Warsaw Belarus Poland August Border From

Recent Stories

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

3 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

11 minutes ago
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife an ..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation

3 minutes ago
 YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon a ..

"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon as he retires

3 minutes ago
 Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemake ..

Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemaker' in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Be ..

Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Before End of 2023 - Zelenskyy

54 seconds ago
 Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Va ..

Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

56 seconds ago
 US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,0 ..

US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,000 Dual Nationals - Deputy Min ..

57 seconds ago
 Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budg ..

Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budget to $462Bln - French Defense ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World