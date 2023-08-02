Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of Airspace Violations

Belarus provided Poland with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Belarus provided Poland with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations of border violations by Belarusian helicopters, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space.

"The Belarusian Defense Ministry together with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry prepared and presented to Poland detailed data on objective control of flights of Belarusian, Polish aircraft on August 1 in the border area.

The objective control data confirm the absence of any grounds for the accusation of violating the state border," the statement read.

During the military flights, the Belarusian ministry was in constant contact with the aviation movement duty officer of the duty combat group of the Air Operations Center of the Polish armed forces Operational Command, and no complaints were received against Belarus from Warsaw, the ministry added.