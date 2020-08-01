Minsk Says Ready to Give Additional Information on Arrested Russian Citizens to Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Friday said that Minsk was ready to share with Moscow additional information on the arrested Russian nationals.

"We will not resolve the issue by screaming over each other in the media.

That is why if someone among the Russians wishes to have additional information, we are always open. We are not hiding anything, but we need the truth," Lukashenko said after hearing a report on the situation with the 33 Russian citizens, arrested near Minsk and suspected of being mercenaries sent to undermine upcoming presidential elections.