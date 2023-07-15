Minsk Says Roadmap Developed for Cooperation With Wagner Group

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Minsk and the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have developed a roadmap for cooperation on sharing best practices between various military branches, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"(We) inform that the (Belarusian) military department and the leadership of the (Wagner Group) company have drawn up a short-term roadmap for the training and sharing best practices between units of various military branches," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry will continue to inform the general public about the upcoming work in the area, the statement read.

The Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow the following day.

Prigozhin portrayed his actions as a response to the Russian Defense Ministry's alleged attack on his group's field camps, which the ministry denied. Prigozhin agreed to end the mutiny after negotiations with Lukashenko, who acted at Russian President Vladimir Putin's request. On June 27, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

However, already on July 6, Lukashenko said that Prigozhin was not in Belarus, but in St. Petersburg. He added that the Belarusian authorities were not setting up camps for the PMC, but had offered the Wagner fighters several former Soviet-era military camps if they agreed. But the PMC had a different view of their accommodation, Lukashenko said.