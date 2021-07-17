UrduPoint.com
Minsk Says Russia's Support Will Fully Offset Damage Caused By Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Russia's support of Belarus will completely negate possible consequences of Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Golovchenko discussed by phone the fulfillment of agreements reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on countering the sanctions.

"These [Russian measures] concern the financial and credit support to the Belarusian banking system. This includes the insurance of deals we make. Therefore, we have no doubt in this regard that Russia will provide support on mutually beneficial terms. It will neutralize all possible consequences, which those who imposed these sanctions hope for," Golovchenko said.

The two countries began to work out joint steps to counter sanctions, and the Russian and Belarusian leaders gave relevant instructions to their governments, the prime minister added.

The relations between Minsk and the West sharply deteriorated following the Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, whose results caused massive opposition protests. Canada, the EU, the US and the UK have imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, blaming Minsk for alleged human rights violations. In addition, the EU slapped economic sanctions on Belarus in late June over the Ryanair plane incident, prohibiting exports and limiting imports of several types of goods.

