Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belarusian Diplomatic Missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Some EU countries do not provide sufficient security for their Belarusian diplomatic missions, as more than 20 attacks have been committed against the country's diplomats and missions since August 2020, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday.

"It would be very naive to think that the heads of our foreign missions will ignore the blatant cases of a number of EU countries totally neglecting their duties to provide security to diplomatic missions. From August 2020 to December 2021, over 20 acts of aggression have been committed against Belarusian diplomats, as well as vandalism resulting in damaged buildings and property of our diplomatic missions," Glaz said, as quoted by the ministry.

The official listed the United Kingdom, Poland, France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Lithuania as countries in which Belarusian missions and diplomats have been affected.

"With rare exceptions, the receiving countries' authorities did not hold culprits accountable and sometimes did not even search for them. Clearly, this is either inability or unwillingness of some EU countries to meet their sacred commitments, so to speak," Glaz added.

Relations between Belarus and the European Union soured after the 2020 presidential election won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Many countries across the globe, including in Europe, have refused to acknowledge the official results, with some politicians calling for sanctions against Belarusian political elites.