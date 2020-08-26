Minsk Says Vilnius Provided No Data on Alleged Airspace Violation

Lithuania has not yet provided Minsk with its data of objective control regarding the alleged violation of its airspace by a Belarusian helicopter, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said, calling the accusations unfounded

According to the ministry, on August 24, a meeting with the defense attache of the Lithuanian embassy was held in Minsk. The Lithuanian military diplomat was informed about the need to provide evidence on the violation of the Lithuanian border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that the information obtained from the Belarusian means of objective control and proving the absence of violation was transferred to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry by the Belarusian embassy on August 25.

"In turn, as of 4 p.m. [13:00 GMT] on August 26, 2020, the Lithuanian side did not provide its data of objective control in relation to the incident indicated by it.

In this regard, the Belarusian Defense Ministry considers the charges brought unfounded," the ministry stressed.

Earlier, the ministry reported an attempt to violate the airspace of the republic by the Lithuanian side and plans to send a note to Vilnius. According to the ministry, a probe of eight balloons with anti-state symbols was launched from the adjacent territory. The ministry added that thanks to the actions of Mi-24 helicopters' crews from the air defense duty forces, the flight of balloons was stopped without the use of weapons.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also handed a note of protest to Belarusian Ambassador Valery Baranovsky over the alleged violation of airspace and said that Belarusian helicopter Mi-24 had crossed the Lithuanian state border in Medininkai on August 23 at 6.50 p.m. [15:50 GMT].