Minsk Says Warned About Impending Strike On Belarus From Ukraine Via Unofficial Channels

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Minsk was warned through unofficial channels about an impending strike on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Yesterday, we were already warned through unofficial channels about an attack on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine.

As it was stated: 'We will make it so that it will be the Crimean Bridge-2.' My answer was simple: tell President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and other insane people that the Crimean Bridge will seem like nothing to them if they touch at least one meter of our territory," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

