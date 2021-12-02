Minsk Says Will Take Tough But Adequate Retaliatory Measures to EU Sanctions

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it would take tough but adequate retaliatory measures to new EU sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it would take tough but adequate retaliatory measures to new EU sanctions.

"Exclusively as a response, we, as stated earlier, will take tough, asymmetric, but adequate measures," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It emphasized that "the further this process continues, the more obvious its danger becomes for the stability and security of our entire region."

"And the blame for everything lies solely with the initiator of the sanctions spiral and aggression the European Union. We still urge European politicians to think again," the statement says.