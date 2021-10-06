UrduPoint.com

Minsk Sees Disrespect In Poland's Unsolicited Aid To Migrants In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Poland's unilateral decision to send assistance to migrants in Belarus demonstrates disrespect for Belarusian sovereignty, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said that Warsaw had decided to send humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus. Polish diplomats have written a diplomatic note to Belarus with a proposal to let the humanitarian convoy in.

"Such statements are no more than politicking and populist rhetoric, which have nothing to do with objective reality and the actual state of affairs. Moreover, a certain disregard for Belarusian statehood and sovereignty is clearly visible through these hasty unilateral decisions of Poland to send something somewhere without any sense, request, or at least consent," Anatoly Glaz said.

The spokesman stressed that he was upset to hear something like that from a high-ranking representative of the foreign ministry of a neighboring country.

"The hypothetical assistance, which, I emphasize, no one on our side requested and in which there is no objective need, can be used by the Polish side for intended purpose," the official continued.

Poland, he noted, can offer such assistance to Lithuania, where refugees are being kept in "inhuman conditions", or to Afghan refugees staying on the Polish border.

"Well, or at the very least, they can hand it over to the well-known Belarusian extremists (representatives of the Belarusian opposition who left the country), harbored by the Polish side," Glaz stated.

As for Poland's rhetoric about readiness to extend a helping hand to those in need, it sounds absurd and ridiculous "from a representative of a country in which refugees are beaten half to death, children with disabilities are illegally expelled and not spared, and a state of emergency is imposed to cover everything up," he said.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration in order destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.

Belarusian border guards have repeatedly reported the forcible expulsion of migrants by the three Baltic states onto Belarusian territory.

