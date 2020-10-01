Minsk sees Kiev's refusal to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as Belarusian president and possible Ukrainian sanctions as an unfriendly step, the Belarusian Embassy in Kiev said Thursday

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said shortly after Lukashenko's inauguration that it did not see him as a legitimate president.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev would decide whether to impose sanctions against Minsk after the European Union makes public its decision on sanctions.

The Belarusian diplomatic mission called these statements "unfriendly gestures on part of Ukraine which do not facilitate trust in Belarusian-Ukrainian relationship and an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus."