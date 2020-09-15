Minsk Sees No 'Added Value' in Visit of OSCE Chair - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik that Minsk did not yet see any "added value" in the visit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office and the organization's services for establishing an internal political dialogue in the country.

"As for the visit of the current OSCE chairmanship ... Of course, it is surprising that OSCE representatives are so eager to come to Belarus almost the next day, but at the same time, when it was really necessary, they did not manage to send an ODIHR election observation mission in three weeks. So now the absence of an invitation does not bother them?" Makei said.

"In fact, the position of Belarus was clearly and unambiguously communicated to Western partners both through bilateral channels and on the OSCE platform itself: Belarus respects the OSCE and considers this organization an important instrument for maintaining peace and stability in the region," he said.

"At the same time, we still do not see any 'added value' in the visit of the current chairmanship and the OSCE mediation services to establish an internal political dialogue in Belarus, and the contacts held today have not been able to convince us of this," the minister stressed.

He stated that "the Belarusians will cope with this task themselves."

"At the same time, of course, we do not rule out a visit by an OSCE representative when it is really useful," Makei said.