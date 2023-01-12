Minsk Sees No Noticeable Progress in Energy Yet Under Union Programs With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Minsk has not yet experienced any noticeable progress in the fields of energy, industry and transport during the process of implementing union programs for economic integration with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Yes, significant work has been done to form and adjust the legal framework for interstate cooperation. But, despite the implementation of most of the measures (provided by the union programs), Belarus has not yet felt any noticeable progress, primarily in the fields of energy, industry, transport," Lukashenko said at a meeting on the implementation of the Belarusian-Russian union programs on deepening economic integration, as quoted by the Belarus Today newspaper.