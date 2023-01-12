UrduPoint.com

Minsk Sees No Noticeable Progress In Energy Yet Under Union Programs With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Minsk Sees No Noticeable Progress in Energy Yet Under Union Programs With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Minsk has not yet experienced any noticeable progress in the fields of energy, industry and transport during the process of implementing union programs for economic integration with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Yes, significant work has been done to form and adjust the legal framework for interstate cooperation. But, despite the implementation of most of the measures (provided by the union programs), Belarus has not yet felt any noticeable progress, primarily in the fields of energy, industry, transport," Lukashenko said at a meeting on the implementation of the Belarusian-Russian union programs on deepening economic integration, as quoted by the Belarus Today newspaper.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Progress Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

50 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

2 hours ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.