Minsk Sees Risk of Border Conflict With Poland Over Situation With Migrants

The Belarusian Border Committee said on Wednesday that the European Union has agreed with Warsaw's actions amid the migration crisis, adding that there are risks of a border conflict

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Belarusian Border Committee said on Wednesday that the European Union has agreed with Warsaw's actions amid the migration crisis, adding that there are risks of a border conflict.

"The facts of the use of weapons by the Polish security forces against refugees were repeatedly confirmed by video recordings made earlier.

There was no reaction to such actions of the Polish authorities from the EU, which indicates a tacit agreement with almost any illegal actions in solving the migration crisis," the committee said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The committee added that such actions may lead to "a border conflict."