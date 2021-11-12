UrduPoint.com

Minsk Sees UNSC Members' Statement About Possible New Sanctions As Direct Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

Minsk Sees UNSC Members' Statement About Possible New Sanctions as Direct Threat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Belarus qualifies the joint statement by European members states of the UN Security Council and the United States about their readiness to discuss extra measures against Minsk as direct threat and will react in the event of introduction of new sanctions, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, Valentin Rybakov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We certainly view this as a direct threat, this is a poorly hidden hint about the EU readiness to work on new sanctions on Belarus, it seems that they are preparing the fifth package of sanctions ... It will be really sad if it is adopted. We will certainly respond to the attempts of economic and political strangulation of Belarus," Rybakov said.

