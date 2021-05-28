UrduPoint.com
Minsk Sends Request To Switzerland For Assistance In Ryanair Flight Case - Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:38 PM

Minsk Sends Request to Switzerland for Assistance in Ryanair Flight Case - Investigation

The Belarusian Investigative Committee said it would send a request to the Swiss prosecutor's office for legal assistance in the case of the "bomb threat" on the Ryanair flight

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said it would send a request to the Swiss prosecutor's office for legal assistance in the case of the "bomb threat" on the Ryanair flight.

"The Investigative Committee is fully ready and open to interact with interested and authorized international organizations investigating this incident. To confirm the consistency of their aspirations, the investigation has already prepared and will soon send to the Swiss prosecutor's office a request for legal assistance in obtaining information about the user of the mailbox from which the message about the 'bomb alert' of the flight was sent," the statement says.

The department also drew attention to the fact that these days "through destructive and extremist channels, as well as various internet resources and Western media, incomplete and unverified information is being disseminated aimed at manipulating public opinion in their interests."

