Minsk Should Clarify Claims About Russian Oligarch Funding Belarusian Opposition - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Moscow believes that Minsk should clarify which Russian businessman is accused of financing the Belarusian opposition, so that the speculation stops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Russia's Uralchem, Dmitry Mazepin, denied his involvement after media speculated he was the "Russian oligarch" who allegedly funded Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta as hinted at by the channel's founder, Roman Protasevich.

"Nobody accused Mazepin of anything. In fact, Protasevich did not say his name. He should explain, or the Belarusian side should clarify who they meant. We shouldn't play the cat-and-mouse game here.

Businessman Mazepin, who is connected to the Urals, said that he had nothing to do with all this. Protasevich could have meant someone else, but we do not know whom, he himself did not specify. And the Belarusian side did not specify," Peskov told the press.

Last week, Protasevich claimed in an interview with Belarusian state media that the opposition received funding from some Russian businessmen. According to him, a Russian oligarch and his company had allegedly given funds to Nexta on a regular basis in exchange for certain content being posted. Though Protasevich did not specify any Names, he did state that the company was linked to mining and the Urals region.