Minsk Slams Lithuania's Resolution On Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

The resolution of the Lithuanian parliament on the security issues linked to the Belarusian nuclear energy station is yet another attempt to meddle in Belarusian affairs, the Energy Ministry said Thursday

The Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution on the threat to Europe's nuclear security posed by the plant.

"The resolution of the Lithuanian parliament is yet another attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and leads to increased tensions in international relations," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

