Minsk Slams Poland for Pulling 15,000 Troops to Border Amid Migration Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland violated all the possible regulations when it pulled 15,000 troops to the border amid the migration crisis, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed increasing its military presence at the border with Belarus from 13,000 to 15,000 troops.

"Today, (Poland is) sending already 15,000 servicemen against crying women and children and banning them from entering Europe where they aspire to come. It is hard to even imagine this. This violates all the possible norms," Makei said at a briefing after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.