UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Slams Zelenskyy's Decree On Attracting IT Specialists From Belarus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:07 PM

Minsk Slams Zelenskyy's Decree on Attracting IT Specialists From Belarus

Ukrainian Ambassador was given a note outlining Minsk's concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on attracting IT specialists from Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Ukrainian Ambassador was given a note outlining Minsk's concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on attracting IT specialists from Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry believes that the October 4 decree can only be understood as "an unfriendly and discriminatory step by Ukraine, which comes close to interference in the internal affairs."

"Belarus sincerely wants to avoid hurting the friendly ties with the Ukrainian people and does not intend to cross any lines of no return but reserves the right to use, if necessary, to respond to defend its national interests in accordance with international norms," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Belarus October From

Recent Stories

WHO warns global tuberculosis progress at risk ami ..

15 seconds ago

Govt to use all resources to ensure provision of f ..

3 minutes ago

UAE enhances regional stature in addressing except ..

11 minutes ago

IAC Suggests Taking Measures to Ensure Civilian Pl ..

3 minutes ago

Iberia to help passengers get virus test before fl ..

12 minutes ago

US Diplomat Seeks Expanded Military Ties With Part ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.