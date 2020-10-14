Ukrainian Ambassador was given a note outlining Minsk's concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on attracting IT specialists from Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Ukrainian Ambassador was given a note outlining Minsk's concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on attracting IT specialists from Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry believes that the October 4 decree can only be understood as "an unfriendly and discriminatory step by Ukraine, which comes close to interference in the internal affairs."

"Belarus sincerely wants to avoid hurting the friendly ties with the Ukrainian people and does not intend to cross any lines of no return but reserves the right to use, if necessary, to respond to defend its national interests in accordance with international norms," the ministry said.