Minsk Spent About $25Mln On Aid To Refugees At Border - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:14 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country had spent about $25 million on aid to refugees on the border with Poland.

"Twelve and a half million Dollars was paid, as of a week ago ... Now it will be twice as much," Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He clarified that this refers to the costs of providing migrants with food, treatment, heating.

At the same time, the president expressed the opinion that international assistance to refugees who are now in the transport and logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border could be more significant than now.

"The World Health Organization sent some stockings, pads, diapers or whatever," he said.

