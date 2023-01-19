Minsk Still Ready to Provide Platform for European Security Talks - Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com

Minsk is still ready to provide its platform for the start of a global dialogue on security and confidence-building measures in Europe, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Thursday

"We proposed this dialogue more than five years ago, here in Minsk during the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the President of Belarus put forward an initiative ...

to launch the Helsinki-2 process, to start a serious comprehensive dialogue on security issues, strengthening confidence-building measures and cooperation in Europe. Unfortunately, this initiative was not heard at that time. We are still interested in starting this work � sooner or later this work will begin, and we are ready to provide a platform for this work � Minsk. But at the same time we are ready to work on any platform," Aleinik told a briefing.

